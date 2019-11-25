Magisterial inquiry launched into inmate found dead at Corradino prison

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the death of a 49-year-old inmate at Corradino prison.

In a statement, the Correctional Services Agency said that the inmate showed no signs of "external violence". The agency said that the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified dead just after.

The man, who was from Birkirkara was found unconscious on the floor of his cell shortly after 2am on Sunday.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding the inquiry.



