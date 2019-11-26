Caruana Galizia murder: Middleman to testify against three men accused of journalist's murder
Melvin Theuma has been granted a pardon and is expected to testify in the compilation of evidence against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat
The middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Melvin Theuma, will testify in the compilation of evidence against the three men accused of her murder.
Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon yesterday, will testify in three days' time.
In a decree handed down this afternoon, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit ruled that Theuma, who was given a presidential pardon in return for his testimony earlier this week, is to give his sworn testimony in the case against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat on 29 November.
