Woman seriously injured after falling down the stairs

A woman suffered from serious injuries after falling down the stairs at a private residence in Santa Luċija

27 November 2019, 8:01am
A woman suffered from serious injuries after falling down the stairs at a private residence in Santa Luċija on Tuesday evening. 

The incident occurred at 1:30am in Kaħwiela Street. 

Police said that they were informed by the authorities that a woman had acquired injuries after a fall at a private residence. 

The 59-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

