Woman seriously injured after falling down the stairs
A woman suffered from serious injuries after falling down the stairs at a private residence in Santa Luċija on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at 1:30am in Kaħwiela Street.
Police said that they were informed by the authorities that a woman had acquired injuries after a fall at a private residence.
The 59-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
