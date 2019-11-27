Woman seriously injured after falling down the stairs

A woman suffered from serious injuries after falling down the stairs at a private residence in Santa Luċija on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at 1:30am in Kaħwiela Street.

Police said that they were informed by the authorities that a woman had acquired injuries after a fall at a private residence.

The 59-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.