Motorcyclist suffers grevious injuries in traffic accident
A 23-year-old man was grievously injured in a crash on Thursday
A 23-year-old man was grievously injured in a crash on Thursday in Mdina.
The accident took place at 6:50pm in Triq ta' l-Infetti.
Police said that a collision had taken place between a Ford car driven by an Italian and a Peugeot motorbike driven by a 23-year-old Indian man.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
