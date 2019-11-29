Motorcyclist suffers grevious injuries in traffic accident

A 23-year-old man was grievously injured in a crash on Thursday in Mdina.

The accident took place at 6:50pm in Triq ta' l-Infetti.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Ford car driven by an Italian and a Peugeot motorbike driven by a 23-year-old Indian man.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.