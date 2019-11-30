[LIVE] Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech to be arraigned over Caruana Galizia assassination

menu
matthew_agius
Last updated on 30 November 2019, 7:47pm
by Matthew Agius
19:54 Peter, Matthew, Andrew and Paul Caruana Galizia have just walked into the courtroom. They embrace their grandparents, Michael and Rose and other family members who are already present. The atmosphere is one of quiet anticipation. Matthew Vella
19:51 Charges are expected to include complicity in murder, and membership in a criminal organisation. Matthew Vella
19:47 We are live from the courtroom:

Already some drama as Daphne’s sister warns a One TV reporter not to put her camera in her face. The tension in the courtroom is heavy, with Caruana Galizia’s parents, two of her sisters, and two nieces also present in the courtroom. Matthew Vella

The millionaire Yorgen Fenech, a main sharehlder in the Electrogas consortium, is expected to be arraigned at 8pm to be charged with the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The arraigment comes after Fenech was three times refused a presidential pardon by the Maltese cabinet of ministers.

A middleman, Melvin Theuma, has been granted a pardon to spill the beans on the task he was given by Fenech, to carry out the murder.

Three man, George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vincent Muscat, already stand accused of carrying out the execution.

Fenech has also claimed in court that he has recordings and a contract implicating the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation. There is also a photo of middleman Melvin Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon, at Keith Schembri's office in Castille, which MaltaToday has exclusively published.

Fenech attempted to have Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the case in a court bid, by arguing that Arnaud was 'close to Schembri', a person Fenech has implicated in the murder.

Malta’s prime minister Joseph Muscat, who is expected to announce his resignation imminently but may stay on till the 18th January until a Labour leader is elected, has issued a public statement saying he had received a message that unless he advised in favour of a pardon for Yorgen Fenech, the magnate would implicate him over two telephone conversations.

Muscat, who is expected to resign imminently, said he had received a message saying that unless he advised in favour of a presidential pardon, “a testimony would be given by Yorgen Fenech to implicate that he had two telephone calls with him some months back.”

Muscat declared that no such calls were ever made. “This can easily be verified. The Prime Minister already said he met Yorgen Fenech at either social events or at meetings in his role as shareholder of one of the country’s biggest group of companies. The last such encounter was in February 2019.

“The Prime Minister refused an initial request for pardon by Yorgen Fenech following advice by the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner. The Cabinet refused a second request under similar advice after the Prime Minister withdrew from the meeting.”

 

