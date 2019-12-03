Elderly woman seriously injured on board bus
An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after losing balance while on a bus in Rabat on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at 11:30am in Triq il-Muzew.
The police said that a 78-year-old woman had lost balance while on a bus being driven by a 50-year-old man of Filpino nationality.
An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
