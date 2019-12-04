Elderly man dies in head-on collision in Rabat

A 73-year-old has man died, and a 74-year-old woman is in a critical condition after a head-on collision in Rabat on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at 9:30am in Triq Had-Dingli.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Mitsubishi Pajero driven by a 48-year-old man from Dingli and a Daihatsu Hi-Jet driven by a 73-year-old man.

The other victim, a female passenger was also taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and magistrate Mario Farrugia has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.