Elderly man dies in head-on collision in Rabat

4 December 2019, 11:36am

A 73-year-old has man died, and a 74-year-old woman is in a critical condition after a head-on collision in Rabat on Wednesday morning. 

The incident took place at 9:30am in Triq Had-Dingli.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Mitsubishi Pajero driven by a 48-year-old man from Dingli and a Daihatsu Hi-Jet driven by a 73-year-old man.

The other victim, a female passenger was also taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and magistrate Mario Farrugia has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.

