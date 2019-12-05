menu

No bail for man accused of robbing Farsons outlet

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly repeatedly stealing items from a beverage shop in Birkirkara

matthew_agius
5 December 2019, 1:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly repeatedly stealing items from a beverage shop in Birkirkara.

Giorgi Dvalishvili, 42, from Georgia, was arraigned before duty magistrate Nadine Lia this morning by Inspector Alfredo Mangion.

The court heard how the man had stolen bottles of spirits from the shop on multiple occasions. He was investigated over several reports of thefts from the Farsons Direct outlet in Birkirkara, said the inspector.

Dvalishvili pleaded not guilty to charges of theft. He was remanded in custody after not requesting bail.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid counsel to the accused.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
No bail for man accused of robbing Farsons outlet
Court & Police

No bail for man accused of robbing Farsons outlet
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Yorgen Fenech tells court Keith Schembri kept him constantly informed of progress in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation
Court & Police

[WATCH] Yorgen Fenech tells court Keith Schembri kept him constantly informed of progress in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation
Matthew Agius
Elderly man dies in head-on collision in Rabat
Court & Police

Elderly man dies in head-on collision in Rabat
[WATCH] Caruana Galizia murder: Decision to assassinate the journalist was taken in early 2017, postponed for election and re-activated on Sunday of election result
Court & Police

[WATCH] Caruana Galizia murder: Decision to assassinate the journalist was taken in early 2017, postponed for election and re-activated on Sunday of election result
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.