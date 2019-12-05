No bail for man accused of robbing Farsons outlet

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly repeatedly stealing items from a beverage shop in Birkirkara.

Giorgi Dvalishvili, 42, from Georgia, was arraigned before duty magistrate Nadine Lia this morning by Inspector Alfredo Mangion.

The court heard how the man had stolen bottles of spirits from the shop on multiple occasions. He was investigated over several reports of thefts from the Farsons Direct outlet in Birkirkara, said the inspector.

Dvalishvili pleaded not guilty to charges of theft. He was remanded in custody after not requesting bail.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid counsel to the accused.