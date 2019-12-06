Caruana Galizia public inquiry: son says police slept on key information

The first sitting of the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia took place in court this morning.

Caruana Galizia's son, Matthew Caruana Galizia and widower Peter Caruana Galizia, gave testimony before the board.

Matthew Caruana Galizia said that the police and Attorney General’s failure to take action in the face of evidence of corruption and financial crime had been what created the situation which led to his mother’s assassination.

He spoke about how there had been a concerted effort from various sections to hound his mother and stop her from writing.

Matthew and Peter Caruana Galizia also spoke of the corruption surrounding the Electrogas deal, with Peter Caruana Galizia says it appears that her revelations about the power station contract is what led to her assassination, although other people were also involved.

Both also went through the various episodes of harassment and intimidation which Daphne Caruana Galizia had suffered over the years, including the freezing of her bank accounts.

Peter Caruana Galizia said that, when Police Commissioner John Rizzo was replaced shortly after the 2013 election, all police protection which had been granted to his late wife had been withdrawn.

Caruana Galizia family laywers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi also requested that the board obtain the TAP3 mobile network files which would conclusively show whether Economy Minister Chris Cardona had visited a brothel when he was in Germany on government business, and Daphne Caruana Galizia had reported.

The inquiry reserved its right to make a decision of obtaining the TAP3 files at a later stage.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members.

The independent public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s assassination has finally started after changes to the inquiry board’s composition were agreed to by the journalist’s family in November.

Read also: The seven salient changes in the terms of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry

The Council of Europe had previously imposed a three-month deadline for the Maltese government to set up an inquiry into whether Caruana Galizia’s death could have been prevented.

The public inquiry will have to determine whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life “at the time” of her murder.

It must also consider whether the State not only knew of, but “caused” risks to Caruana Galizia’s life.

Although its terms of reference allow for restrictions on the publication of the inquiry's report, it specifies that the board must provide the family with the opportunity to read the full report, including the redacted parts, without being granted copies of the text underlying any redactions. The family are also prohibited from divulging the redacted content.

The inquiry board is bound to presenting the inquiry report, once it is completed, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, to notify the public that the inquiry has been concluded and presented to the Prime Minister, and, most notably, to publish the report within eight working days from when it is delivered to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has to table the report in Parliament within five days of receiving it.

The inquiry must be completed within nine months.