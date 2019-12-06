menu

Man gets six months jail for failing to sign bail book

Keith Gravina had been originally charged with stealing from his mother's house and escaping police custody

matthew_agius
6 December 2019, 1:36pm
by Matthew Agius
File photo

A man has been jailed for six months for breaching his bail conditions by failing to sign his bail book for nearly two months.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna arraigned 38-year-old Keith Gravina from Floriana before magistrate Claire Louise Stafrace this morning.

Gravina had originally been charged with stealing from his mother’s house and escaping from police custody in April 2019 but had been released on bail.

From the witness stand, the inspector explained that Gravina had been arrested after he failed to sign his bail book from October 21.

The accused pleaded not guilty, his legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja informing the court of the plea.

But after hearing the Inspector and the accused testify, the court found the man guilty.

The court jailed the man for six months, seized his €3000 personal guarantee and placed him on a six-month treatment order.

