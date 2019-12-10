menu

Judge orders Konrad Mizzi to exhibit Vitals evaluation report

Court orders former minister Konrad Mizzi to exhibit an evaluation report he had cited in relation to Vitals Global Healthcare takeover agreement

matthew_agius
10 December 2019, 11:27am
by Matthew Agius
A judge has ordered former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi to exhibit the report of an evaluation board on the Vitals hospitals takeover deal
A judge has ordered former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi to exhibit the report of an evaluation board on the Vitals hospitals takeover deal

A judge has ordered the exhibition of an evaluation report cited by former minister Konrad Mizzi in a court case over the Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) hospital takeover deal.

In a sitting in November, Mizzi - who stepped down from his position as tourism minister in the wake of political upheaval surrounding revelations connected with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder - had sworn before the court that government had relied on the recommendation of an evaluation board before entering into its hospital privatisation deal with now-defunct Vitals Global Healthcare.

PN leader Adrian Delia had filed the case against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the Attorney General, Malta Industrial Parks and VGH, demanding that the Karin Grech, St Luke’s and Gozo hospitals be “given back to the people” because of contract violations.

The defendants had objected to the request for the presentation of the report in court.

But in a decree handed down yesterday, Mr. Justice Francesco Depasquale said that as Mizzi had made “extensive reference” to the report and had told the court that he had relied on it, “it would be opportune that this evaluation report, together with other, connected, reports be exhibited in these proceedings so that the truth of the facts stated by him [Mizzi] is verified and corroborated.”

The case continues on Wednesday.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Judge orders Konrad Mizzi to exhibit Vitals evaluation report
Court & Police

Judge orders Konrad Mizzi to exhibit Vitals evaluation report
Matthew Agius
Judge raps Yorgen Fenech's lawyers for wasting time as constitutional court sitting lasts a few minutes
Court & Police

Judge raps Yorgen Fenech's lawyers for wasting time as constitutional court sitting lasts a few minutes
Matthew Agius / Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Three held for questioning over shocking Zabbar arson attack
Court & Police

[WATCH] Three held for questioning over shocking Zabbar arson attack
Karl Azzopardi
Twins in the dock over thefts
Court & Police

Twins in the dock over thefts
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.