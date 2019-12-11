menu

Konrad Mizzi fails to give copy of VGH evaluation report to court

Former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi does not present evaluation report on Vitals deal, despite a court decree ordering him to do so

matthew_agius
11 December 2019, 10:28am
by Matthew Agius
Konrad Mizzi has failed to present a copy of an evaluation report on the VGH hospitals takeover agreement
Konrad Mizzi has failed to present a copy of an evaluation report on the VGH hospitals takeover agreement

Former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi has failed to present a copy of the Evaluation Report about the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals takeover deal in court.

Mizzi had earlier this week been ordered to present the report by Judge Francesco Depasquale. In a decree handed down on Monday, Judge Depasquale said that as Mizzi had made “extensive reference” to the report and had told the court that he had relied on it, “it would be opportune that this evaluation report, together with other, connected, reports be exhibited in these proceedings so that the truth of the facts stated by him [Mizzi] is verified and corroborated.”

In a sitting in November, Mizzi had sworn before the court that government had relied on the recommendation of an evaluation board before entering into its hospital privatisation deal with now-defunct Vitals Global Healthcare.

The case had been filed by PN leader Adrian Delia against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the Attorney General, Malta Industrial Parks and VGH, demanding that the Karin Grech, St Luke’s and Gozo hospitals be “given back to the people” because of contract violations.

“The government is one… if the executive cannot find a copy… if the Prime Minister doesn’t have a copy it’s his shortcoming. They must produce it. Not only the evaluation report but every report,” said Delia’s lawyer.

Asked by Judge Depasquale why the report was not presented this morning, lawyer Chris Falzon Scerri from the office of the Attorney General informed the court that the PM and AG do not have the evaluation report in their possession or other reports. The documentation is in the possession of Projects Malta, he said.

The court ordered the defendant to produce as a witness a representative of Projects Malta to exhibit the evaluation report mentioned by Konrad Mizzi as well as other reports connected to it on the next sitting, which will take place on 27 January.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Konrad Mizzi fails to give copy of VGH evaluation report to court
Court & Police

Konrad Mizzi fails to give copy of VGH evaluation report to court
Matthew Agius
Lawyer Pawlu Lia renounces brief for Keith Schembri
Court & Police

Lawyer Pawlu Lia renounces brief for Keith Schembri
Matthew Agius
Brothelgate: Caruana Galizia inquiry to preserve Chris Cardona’s mobile location data
Court & Police

Brothelgate: Caruana Galizia inquiry to preserve Chris Cardona’s mobile location data
Massimo Costa
Soldiers accused of Lassana Cisse murder released on bail
Court & Police

Soldiers accused of Lassana Cisse murder released on bail
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.