menu

Teenage girl reported missing, police appeal for information

Luana Borg has been missing since 8 December

massimo_costa
13 December 2019, 12:47pm
by Massimo Costa
Luana Borg, 14, has been missing since 8 December
Luana Borg, 14, has been missing since 8 December

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Luana Borg was last seen on 8 December at around 3pm near the cinema in Buġibba, the police said.

The police are appealing for anyone who has information about the missing teenager to pass it on to the police, even confidentially.

This can be done by contacting police headquarters on telephone numbers 21 22 40 01 and 119, or by going to the closest police station.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Teenage girl reported missing, police appeal for information
Court & Police

Teenage girl reported missing, police appeal for information
Massimo Costa
Keith Schembri was Yorgen Fenech’s informant on progress of Caruana Galizia murder investigation, court hears
Court & Police

Keith Schembri was Yorgen Fenech’s informant on progress of Caruana Galizia murder investigation, court hears
Kurt Sansone
Tearful middleman tells court: I once gave lift to Caruana Galizia many years back
Court & Police

Tearful middleman tells court: I once gave lift to Caruana Galizia many years back
David Hudson
Man grievously injured in Pembroke tunnel incident
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in Pembroke tunnel incident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.