Teenage girl reported missing, police appeal for information

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Luana Borg was last seen on 8 December at around 3pm near the cinema in Buġibba, the police said.

The police are appealing for anyone who has information about the missing teenager to pass it on to the police, even confidentially.

This can be done by contacting police headquarters on telephone numbers 21 22 40 01 and 119, or by going to the closest police station.