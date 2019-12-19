[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech had discussed escape plan to Tunis with his brother and uncle, court hears

Yorgen Fenech is back in court today as the compilation of evidence against him continunes.

Fenech is accused of masterminding the car bomb plot which claimed the life of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

In the last sitting, Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder plot, had said that he had feared being blamed for the assassination in a plan hatched by Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri. Theuma has been given a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder.

Testifying in the first session of the compilation of evidence against Fenech last week, the middleman told magistrate Rachel Montebello about a visit he had received from a “Kenneth from Castille”, a man he believed was sent by the prime minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Theuma had told the court that Kenneth had asked him to pass on a message to the three men who were accused of the murder, informing them that they would be granted bail and receive €1 million each.

But this Kenneth had also accused Theuma of being the mastermind behind the assassination. The Kenneth being mentioned here is a certain Kenneth Camilleri, who at one point worked as a security detail with the Prime Minister and was then employed with Transport Malta. Camilleri is also close to Schembri.

Witnesses due to testify today are expected to include inspector Keith Arnaud, who is leading the homicide investigation.