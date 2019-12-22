Waves wash ashore packages containing cannabis at Ghajnsielem

16 packages containing cannabis were washed ashore in Ghajnsielem on Saturday.

The packages were found at around 4.15 pm on Saturday, and conatined 83 pieces of cannabis resin.

The items were found by two people who were walking along the shore, in the area surrounding Fort Chambray, before informing the police.

Gozo police went immediately on-site.

The sealed packages appear to have washed ashore due to strong winds.

Police investigations are on-going.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched by magistrate Monica Vella.