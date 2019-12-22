menu

Waves wash ashore packages containing cannabis at Ghajnsielem

karl_azzopardi
Last updated on 22 December 2019, 1:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi

16 packages containing cannabis were washed ashore in Ghajnsielem on Saturday.

The packages were found at around 4.15 pm on Saturday, and conatined 83 pieces of cannabis resin.

The items were found by two people who were walking along the shore, in the area surrounding Fort Chambray, before informing the police.

Gozo police went immediately on-site. 

The sealed packages appear to have washed ashore due to strong winds.

Police investigations are on-going.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched by magistrate Monica Vella.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
