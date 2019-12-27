Keith Schembri pushed fuel smuggling narrative as reason for murder despite knowledge of the investigation, Caruana Galizia public inquiry hears

Keith Schembri tried associating Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder with fuel smuggling by feeding the media this information despite being privy to investigations, Paul Caruana Galizia said.

The son of the murdered journalist was testifying in front of the public inquiry, which held its third session today.

“The [fuel smuggling] information was designed so that attention is taken away from what she was really investigating... Schembri did this while knowing every single detail of the investigation, yet he was briefing the press,” Paul Caruana Galizia said, adding that his mother never investigated fuel smuggling.

He added that Schembri saying that he lost his phone was no excuse. “There's no need for Schembri's physical phone for his data to be recovered. My mother's phone was destroyed in the car with her. Forensic experts managed to clone her phone, her sim, her data. In my view, the same should happen to a man suspected of my mother's murder.”

Paul Caruana Galizia said Joseph Muscat must be made to answer questions on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder given what he knew about Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri.

He said that a week after his mother was assassinated, Fenech was not a suspect but the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff knew that he should inform him of certain developments.

“It's reasonable therefore to conclude that Schembri was involved,” Paul told the inquiry.

He noted that from court testimony it is known that the Prime Minister became aware that Fenech was a suspect in the murder in May 2018.

“My family have long suspected that Fenech was involved in the murder. At this point, it's significant to remember that Schembri and Fenech were very good friends, the Prime Minister knew Schembri was set to receive millions from kickbacks, and that 17 Black belonged to Fenech. Knowing all these things, it's my view that the Prime Minister must be made to answer questions,” Paul Caruana Galizia said.

17 Black was a Dubai company owned by Fenech that had been listed as a target client for the Panama companies set up by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. The Panama companies had to receive millions from their target clients, according to documentation uncovered by the Panama Papers leak.

Fenech is a shareholder and was a director in Electrogas, the consortium that won the multi-million-euro gas power station contract.

Paul Caruana Galizia went on to say that a number of people were aware of Fenech's impending arrest last month.

He mentioned Johann Cremona (a business associate of Fenech), Keith Schembri, Kenneth Camilleri (a former police officer who formed part of the PM’s security detail) and Times of Malta former journalist Ivan Camilleri.

The inquiry also heard another of Daphne’s sons, Andrew, and her sister Corinne Vella.

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is made up of three judges. Retired judge Michael Mallia is pesident of the inquiry board while chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Madame Justice Abigail Lofaro are members.

The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.

It is probing, among other things, whether the State did enough to prevent the murder and protect the journalist.

What happened in the previous sessions

In the last session held earlier this month, relatives of the murdered journalist testified on the harassment she and they were subjected to.

Caruana Galizia's parents, Rose and Michael Vella, two of her sisters, Helene Asciak and Amanda Mallia, and her nieces Megan Mallia and Amy Mallia took the stand. The witnesses recounted how, after the 2013 election and following the Panama Papers revelations in 2016, the threats against Caruana Galizia had intensified.

In the last session, the inquiry board upheld a request, made by the Caruana Galizia family, to preserve the mobile network location data concerning Economy Minister Chris Cardona's whereabouts at the time Daphne Caruana Galizia had alleged he was at a German brothel while on government duty in 2017.

In the first sitting, the murdered journalist’s other son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, and her widower, Peter Caruana Galizia, took the witness stand.

