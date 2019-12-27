Court merciful with migrant woman who used fake passport

A court was merciful with a migrant woman in Malta who attempted to leave the country with her son and sister using a counterfeit passport.

“This is a serious crime due to its implications on national security… but the court will have to deviate from the usual punishment of incarceration,” presiding magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo said.

A similar case which was heard today, in fact, resulted in the accused with identical charges being sentenced to 6 months imprisonment.

Mariam Toure, 36, and from Ivory Coast was crying heavily and loudly in court, shaking uncontrollably and wiping her nose and eyes with the black scarf she was wearing.

“Her husband her recently passed away and she has a 6-year-old son who has no one to stay with and a sister who is vulnerable and has mental problems,” legal aid lawyer Raisa Colombo told the court.

Toure attempted to leave to Venice using a fake passport before being intercepted by police. Inspector Lara Butters, prosecuting, approached the bench alongside the defence lawyer and said she would be happy with a suspended sentence.

Away from the earshot of the media, the magistrate seemed averse to the idea, shaking her head. At one point, Farrugia Frendo could be heard saying that “it’s not my problem.”

However, the court seemed to have been won over due to the extenuating circumstances of the vulnerable individuals who were under the protection of the accused.

Toure was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for two years and she was warned by the court not to commit a further crime in this time period or she would have to face an effective prison sentence.