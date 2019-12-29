Two women injured in St Paul’s Bay crash, one in critical condition

An 80-year-old Italian woman from Gżira and another woman, as yet unidentified, were injured in a car accident in St Paul’s Bay last night.

Both women were passengers in a car, a Hyundai Getz - being driven by a 57-year-old Italian man from St Paul’s Bay - which collided with a BMW X3 SUV, whose driver was a 34-year-old man, also a St Paul’s Bay resident.

The elderly woman is in critical condition, while the other female passenger was grievously injured.

The accident happened at around 9:30pm at the point where Triq it-Turisti meets Triq Għawdex.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the victims were later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has appointed various experts to assist her with the inquiry which was started on the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This was Saturday night's second serious traffic accident, after an elderly man was killed after being hit by a car close to the airport.