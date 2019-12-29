menu

Two women injured in St Paul’s Bay crash, one in critical condition

Elderly woman critically injured in car crash, another seriously hurt

massimo_costa
29 December 2019, 9:43am
by Massimo Costa
The accident happened in St Paul's Bay at the junction of Triq it-Turisti with Triq Għawdex (Photo: Google Maps)
The accident happened in St Paul's Bay at the junction of Triq it-Turisti with Triq Għawdex (Photo: Google Maps)

An 80-year-old Italian woman from Gżira and another woman, as yet unidentified, were injured in a car accident in St Paul’s Bay last night.

Both women were passengers in a car, a Hyundai Getz - being driven by a 57-year-old Italian man from St Paul’s Bay - which collided with a BMW X3 SUV, whose driver was a 34-year-old man, also a St Paul’s Bay resident.

The elderly woman is in critical condition, while the other female passenger was grievously injured.

The accident happened at around 9:30pm at the point where Triq it-Turisti meets Triq Għawdex.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the victims were later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has appointed various experts to assist her with the inquiry which was started on the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This was Saturday night's second serious traffic accident, after an elderly man was killed after being hit by a car close to the airport.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Two women injured in St Paul’s Bay crash, one in critical condition
Court & Police

Two women injured in St Paul’s Bay crash, one in critical condition
Massimo Costa
Elderly man killed in Gudja traffic accident
Court & Police

Elderly man killed in Gudja traffic accident
Massimo Costa
Six persons land in prison for using counterfeit passports
Court & Police

Six persons land in prison for using counterfeit passports
David Hudson
Man arrested in St Julian's for assaulting multiple police officers
Court & Police

Man arrested in St Julian's for assaulting multiple police officers
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.