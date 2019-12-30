Jail for man who tried to burglarise elderly woman’s home

A man who tried to steal from the home of an elderly woman has been jailed for four years.

Christopher Scerri, 40, was arraigned in court today on charges of having attempted to rob the woman’s Sliema home while she was out attending mass.

The court heard how, on returning from church, the woman had found her front door forced open and her house rifled through.

Some €2,000 which she had been keeping in an envelope, however, were luckily untouched. The envelope had slipped underneath a wardrobe due to the commotion the man had caused as he was rummaging through the house, the court heard.

Scerri was apprehended after he was caught on CCTV cameras, and was identified due to a red shirt he had been wearing at the time of the incident, which neighbours had spotted him in as he left the woman's residence.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joe Mifsud, found Scerri, a relapser, guilty of the charges.

The accused was sentenced to four years in prison and also lost a sum of €74,000 that he had deposited to cover the bail and personal guarantee conditions of a previous case.