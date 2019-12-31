menu

Carriage driver hospitalised after horse runs wild in Qormi

The horse ran off and crashed into various cars on the busy arterial road in Qormi

david_hudson
31 December 2019, 2:15pm
by David Hudson
Photo: One News
Photo: One News

A carriage driver has been hospitalised after the horse pulling the carriage he was steering ran wild in Qormi.

The incident took place at around 12:30pm on Tuesday on Triq Dicembru Tlettax. The horse ran off with the carriage, police have said, with the driver unable to control him. The horse crashed into various cars on the busy road until it came to a stop against a barrier and the carriage overturned.

A medical team went on site to assist the driver and immediately called an ambulance to transport him to Mater Dei hospital. It is as yet unclear what the condition of the driver is. 

Traffic was heavy due to the incident.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Carriage driver hospitalised after horse runs wild in Qormi
Court & Police

Carriage driver hospitalised after horse runs wild in Qormi
David Hudson
Man fined for failing to declare cash on arrival in Malta
Court & Police

Man fined for failing to declare cash on arrival in Malta
Massimo Costa
Fake passport and residence card lands man in prison
Court & Police

Fake passport and residence card lands man in prison
Massimo Costa
Jail for man who tried to burglarise elderly woman’s home
Court & Police

Jail for man who tried to burglarise elderly woman’s home
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.