Carriage driver hospitalised after horse runs wild in Qormi

A carriage driver has been hospitalised after the horse pulling the carriage he was steering ran wild in Qormi.

The incident took place at around 12:30pm on Tuesday on Triq Dicembru Tlettax. The horse ran off with the carriage, police have said, with the driver unable to control him. The horse crashed into various cars on the busy road until it came to a stop against a barrier and the carriage overturned.

A medical team went on site to assist the driver and immediately called an ambulance to transport him to Mater Dei hospital. It is as yet unclear what the condition of the driver is.

Traffic was heavy due to the incident.