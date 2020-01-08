Customs discovers €45,000 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport

Customs officials have discovered €45,000 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

Customs said the cash was discovered in three separate cases.

Customs Officials from the Anti Money Laundering Team discovered €31,200 of undeclared cash at the Airport Departures Lounge. The cash was found on two separate passengers departing from Malta to an EU Member State during routing cash control checks.

Furthermore, during another joint customs operation between the Customs Caine Unit and the Anti-Money Laundering Team, one of the Customs sniffer dogs gave a positive indication on a passenger departing to a non-EU country. This lead to searches on said passenger which resulted in the elevation of €13,880.

During 2019, Customs discovered a record-breaking amount of 66 cases amounting to €1,547,116 in undeclared cash. By European and national law, passengers are obligated to declare any amount of cash over the amount of €10,000 or equivalent to Customs upon arriving, departing or transiting to or through Malta.