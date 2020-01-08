Four men arrested in Fgura drug raid

Four men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following a police raid in Fgura on Tuesday night.

Police said that the raid took place at a residence in Triq Cospicua with the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit.

Sachets containing traces of heroin and cocaine, a piece of a cannabis resin block and other items related to drug trafficking were found.

Those arrested were all men aged between 30 and 67. Three of the men were Maltese and one Tunisian.