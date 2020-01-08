menu

Four men arrested in Fgura drug raid

Four men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following a police raid in Fgura on Tuesday night.

laura_calleja
8 January 2020, 3:01pm
by Laura Calleja
Photo provided by the Drug Squad
Photo provided by the Drug Squad

Four men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following a police raid in Fgura on Tuesday night. 

Police said that the raid took place at a residence in Triq Cospicua with the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit.

Sachets containing traces of heroin and cocaine, a piece of a cannabis resin block and other items related to drug trafficking were found. 

Those arrested were all men aged between 30 and 67. Three of the men were Maltese and one Tunisian. 

 

 

 

More in Court & Police
Degiorgio phone taps were not sole avenue of investigation, investigator says
Court & Police

Degiorgio phone taps were not sole avenue of investigation, investigator says
Matthew Agius
Four men arrested in Fgura drug raid
Court & Police

Four men arrested in Fgura drug raid
Laura Calleja
Woman 'unable to recall' drunken assault on police officer in Paceville
Court & Police

Woman 'unable to recall' drunken assault on police officer in Paceville
Matthew Agius
22 charged over Safi riots
Court & Police

22 charged over Safi riots
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.