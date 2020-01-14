[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder: Yorgen Fenech's name as a potential suspect had been mentioned during meetings in Castille - lead investigator

Yorgen Fenech's names as a potential suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder had been mentioned during meetings in Castille for which former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri used to be present, the lead investigator has told the court.

Inspector Keith Arnaud was testifying in the constitutional case filed by Fenech to have the inspector removed from the case.

Arnaud was asnwering a question by the judge as to whether the police's suspicion in Fenech was brought up during the meetings in Castille.

The inspector described the meetings in Castille as "mostly operational". The meetings would include Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, chief of staff Keith Schembri, the Attorney General and on one or two occasions, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici.

Judge Lawrence Mintoff is presiding in the constitutional proceedings filed by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Fenech had filed the proceedings in an attempt to remove lead investigator Police Inspector Keith Arnaud from the murder investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had filed a constitutional application which described Arnaud’s investigation into Keith Schembri’s possible role in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination as ‘careless, approximative, if not amateurish’.

In separate criminal proceedings, Fenech is being charged with being an accomplice in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran are appearing for Fenech.