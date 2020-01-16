menu

Man grievously injured after falling one storey in Attard

16 January 2020, 1:58pm
A 46-year-old Romanian national was grievously injured on Thursday when he fell from a height of around one storey while carrying out some work in Attard.

The accident occurred at 9am in Triq Dun Mikiel Xerri. 

Police said the man, who lives in St Paul's Bay was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

A police investigation is ongoing. 

