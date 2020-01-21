menu

Hooded man holds up a Sliema shop and runs off with cash

The man threatened two employees inside the Sliema shop to hand him the cash

david_hudson
21 January 2020, 12:42pm
by David Hudson
A hooded man conducted a hold-up in a shop in Sliema and ran off with cash on Monday evening. 

The incident took place at around 9pm in a shop on Triq Imrabat in Sliema. Police said that the man had his face covered with a handkerchief and was armed with a knife.

He asked the employees inside, a woman of 56 and a 36-year-old man, to hand him money. As soon as he was given the cash, he ran off. Nobody was injured. 

The police informed duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo and she launched an inquiry. 

Police investigations continue. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
