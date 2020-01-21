Hooded man holds up a Sliema shop and runs off with cash

A hooded man conducted a hold-up in a shop in Sliema and ran off with cash on Monday evening.

The incident took place at around 9pm in a shop on Triq Imrabat in Sliema. Police said that the man had his face covered with a handkerchief and was armed with a knife.

He asked the employees inside, a woman of 56 and a 36-year-old man, to hand him money. As soon as he was given the cash, he ran off. Nobody was injured.

The police informed duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo and she launched an inquiry.

Police investigations continue.