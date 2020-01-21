Johann Stellingwerf re-arrested in Bulgaria as more 'Valium Rapist' victims come forward

Alleged serial rapist Johann Frederick Stellingwerf has been re-arrested in Bulgaria after yet another victim has come forward.

Dutchman Stellingwerf dubbed the “Valium rapist” by the Dutch press, had also been accused of rape in Malta in 2014 but had been released on bail and fled abroad, only to be detained in Spain over another rape.

He has surfaced in various countries over the years since 2006, always accused of charming young ladies into going home with him, before spiking their drinks with Valium and brutally raping them.

He had been arrested in Sofia on New Year’s eve after allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman whom he had met at a bar and was later placed under house arrest – a move which was criticised in the Bulgarian press. The District Prosecutor's Office had also issued an injunction prohibiting Stellingwerf from leaving the country until the case is closed.

But it didn’t take long – less than a week, in fact - for the Valium rapist to be taken back into custody after a Hungarian national came forward and accused him of raping her in Sofia in October.

Bulgarian press reports dated 15 January, say the rape had followed his usual pattern and had been committed in a dwelling “in the area which the Dutchman inhabits.”

This time, bail was denied and he was remanded in custody, awaiting trial.

