Two arrested over a series of hold-ups

Two men have been arrested in connection with various thefts in multiple locations

22 January 2020, 10:37am

Two men have been arrested in connection with various thefts in multiple locations.

Police said that the arrests were made after an intensive investigation carried out by the Violent Crime Unit.  

The individuals have been connected to five thefts that took place between 28 December and 18 January.

Both men will be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon before Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

They will be charged with two hold-ups in Zejtun, two thefts in Tarxien and Paola respectively, as well as the robbery of an elderly person in Zejtun. 

