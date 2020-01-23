[WATCH] 22 migrants involved in Safi riots jailed for nine months

22 migrants involved in Safi riots jailed for nine months

22 migrants, two of whom are minors, were jailed for nine months and fined €800 each after they were found guilty of their involvement in a riot at the Safi detention centre on 6 January.

The migrants were all men, aged between 15 and 44, and were found guilty of resisting arrest, insulting and threatening police officers, slightly injuring the officers, disobeying orders, participating in a riot, throwing stones and other objects, conspiring to commit a crime and damaging government property.

The majority of rioters are Sudanese nationals. Others hail from Ethiopia, Libya, Algeria, Guinea, Egypt, Eritrea and Cameroon.

The riot broke out on January 6 at around 9pm when hooded migrants started removing stone slabs from the buildings and pelting officers with stone. They caused damage to dormitories and the Detention Officers’ room.

The prosecution said that the migrants had attempted to rush the gate and had attacked the police and detention officers.

They were sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment each and fine €800.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia was presiding.

Inspector Melvin Camilleri prosecuted.

