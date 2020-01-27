Argument leaves man seriously injured

A man was seriously injured during an altercation on Sunday night in Zebbug, Gozo.

The incident occurred at 11:50pm in Triq il-Port.

Police said that an altercation had taken place between a 39-year-old from Zabbar, and a 28-year-old from Victoria.

The 39-year-old was taken to Gozo Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

The other individual was taken to the Victoria police station for further investigation.

A police investigation is ongoing.