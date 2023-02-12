Crime tops country’s major concerns for first time ever

Criminality and by natural extension, justice, have emerged as the topmost cause for worry in the first MaltaToday concerns survey of 2023. ‘Justice and criminality’ topped the list with 27.6% of all voters flagging the issues as their principle worry.

This concern is among the top five for all age groups, across all regions and irrespective of political allegiance.

This is the first time that criminality has made it to the top five spots, a probable reflection of the public outcry and shock that followed three recent incidents – the murder of Pelin Kaya, who was carrammed by a driver high on drugs; the unprovoked assault by teenagers on children in Valletta; and the acquittal of two men on trial for the murder of Sion Grech 18 years ago.

The issue even pipped the cost of living to the top spot, an indication of the impact these most recent events had on people.

The cost of living, which was the topmost concern in the last survey held in May, slid to second place with 20.2%.

However, the cost of living is a top five concern across all age groups, all regions and irrespective of political allegiance.

The third highest concern is the perennial ‘traffic and roads’ with 10.8%, followed closely by ‘foreigners living in Malta’ with 10.1% and ‘lack of enforcement’ with 7.7%.

When compared to the concerns survey held in May last year, the ‘war in Ukraine’, ‘health’ and the ‘inconvenience caused by construction’, have exited the top five list.

These concerns were replaced with ‘criminality and justice’, ‘foreigners living in Malta’ and ‘lack of enforcement’.

The only two common top five concerns between now and last May are the cost of living and traffic.

Analysing the February results by gender reveals that the top two concerns for both men and women are the same – criminality and justice; and the cost of living.

The concern over roads is another common factor.

The top five list for women also includes concerns over a lack of enforcement (8.6%) and environmental destruction (7.4%), issues that are missing from the men’s list.