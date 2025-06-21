Who will lead the PN? MaltaToday survey with party members out on Sunday

MaltaToday will be publishing the results of a special survey among Nationalist Party members on Sunday as the PN general council formally kicks off the leadership election process.

The survey carried out over the past week asked PN members who they prefer as the party leader in the wake of Bernard Grech’s shock resignation.

Apart from the overall results, we will also give a breakdown of responses by gender, educational background and age.

The survey will provide an insight into the thinking of PN members, who could eventually decide who the next party leader will be.

The PN leadership will be determined only by councillors if only one candidate is running. If two candidates are contesting, they will go directly to a members’ vote. If more than two candidates put their hat in the ring, a first vote will be held among councillors and the two that obtain most votes proceed to a run-off vote among all members.

However, prior to nominations being filed prospective candidates have to undergo a due diligence exercise that could drag on for six weeks. Only those who pass the vetting process will be able to file a formal nomination to contest the race.