MaltaToday survey out tomorrow: How do Borg and Delia fare against Robert Abela?

MaltaToday will on Sunday publish the results of its latest political trust survey, comparing Prime Minister Robert Abela with Nationalist Party leadership hopefuls Adrian Delia and Alex Borg

karl_azzopardi
23 August 2025, 4:27pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Left to right: Opposition MP Alex Borg, Prime Minister Robert Abela and MP Adrian Delia

MaltaToday will on Sunday publish the results of its latest political trust survey, comparing Prime Minister Robert Abela with Nationalist Party leadership hopefuls Adrian Delia and Alex Borg.

The survey measures public trust in Abela against that of the two PN figures, offering a snapshot of how the Labour leader fares in a head-to-head match-up with the potential Opposition leaders.

It also assesses the rivalry between the two, pitting Delia and Borg directly against each other to gauge who commands greater public trust.

The full results, with detailed breakdowns and analysis, will be available in Sunday’s edition of MaltaToday.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
