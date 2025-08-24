MaltaToday survey: Alex Borg offers tougher challenge to Prime Minister Robert Abela

SUMMARY

Prime Minister Robert Abela remains substantially more trusted than both PN leadership contenders, but Alex Borg emerges as the stronger challenger in a MaltaToday survey.

The survey polled the general public and was conducted over the past week in which respondents were asked to state which leader they trust most to lead Malta in a choice between Abela and either of the two PN hopefuls.

The survey shows Abela’s trust rating solid at 43% against both PN contenders. But while only 28% trust Delia in a face-off with the prime minister, 33% trust Borg in a similar contest. Both PN contenders outperform outgoing PN leader Bernard Grech, who in June trailed Abela by a staggering 31 points.

Respondents were also asked who they trust most between Delia and Borg. Significantly PN voters are nearly equally split between the two hopefuls but among PL voters and 2022 general election non-voters, Borg commands a clear lead.

While Delia trails Abela by 15 percentage points in the trust barometer, Borg trails the PL leader by nine points. Both contestants fare better than current PN leader Bernard Grech, who in the last MaltaToday survey held in June, trailed Abela by a staggering 31 points.

Abela registers the same level of trust (43%) against both PN hopefuls, underscoring the uphill battle faced by both contenders. But while only 28% trust Delia more than the prime minister, Borg scores a trust rating of 33% in a similar contest.

These results emerge from a survey held among the general public over the past week. The survey has a margin of error of +/-3.8 percentage points. Respondents were asked whom they trust most to lead the country when given a choice between Abela and either of the two PN leadership contestants.

PN voters more likely to rally behind Borg

One of the main reasons Borg fares better than Delia is his higher rating among PN voters in the last general election. While the survey shows PN voters split when given a choice between Delia and Borg (see separate article), they are more likely to converge around Borg in a contest with Abela.

In fact, when asked to choose between Delia and Abela, only 69.2% of PN voters opt for the PN hopeful. In contrast, when asked to choose between Borg and Abela, 78.5% opt for the PN hopeful.

This discrepancy is explained by the fact that the percentage of PN voters who trust neither of the two political leaders decreases from 26% when Abela is pitted against Delia to 18% when Abela is pitted against Borg. This suggests that a cohort of PN voters is still wary of Delia.

Moreover, Borg makes more inroads among non-voters in the 2022 general election. In this category, Alex Borg enjoys the same trust level as Abela (16.9%), while only 6% trust Delia over Abela.

The survey also shows Borg slightly more trusted among past PL voters—6% of these voters trust Delia more than Abela, 8% trust Borg more than Abela.

Borg-Abela neck and neck in three regions but Abela still wins Gozo

While Delia trails Abela in five out of the six Maltese regions, the survey shows Borg leading Abela by a whisker in the Northern, North Harbour and Western regions. The difference in all three regions where Borg leads falls within the survey’s margin of error.

The survey shows both Borg and Delia enjoying a slight trust lead in the North Harbour region, which includes major urban centres like Sliema, St Julian’s, Msida, Birkirkara and Qormi.

Borg is most trusted in the Northern region with a rating of 41%. Abela is just one point behind.

Delia is most trusted in the North Harbour region with a rating of 37%. Abela is three points behind.

But neither of the two PN hopefuls makes significant inroads in Labour’s strongholds in the South East and South Harbour regions, where Abela is trusted by over 53% of respondents, even if Borg fares marginally better than Delia.

Significantly, Abela is also substantially more trusted than both Borg and Delia in Gozo. Delia trails Abela by 17 points, while Borg trails Abela by 10 points in Gozo. This result pours cold water on hopes that, with a Gozitan leader like Borg, the PN can easily flip Gozo in a general election.

The survey shows Abela dominant across all age groups, but Borg is more trusted by younger voters when compared to Delia. While only 21% of 16- to 35-year-olds trust Delia over Abela, 28% trust Borg over Abela. This is mainly due to the increased number of young respondents who trust neither leader when given a choice between Delia and Abela.

The survey also shows both PN hopefuls trailing Abela among secondary and post-secondary educated voters. However, Delia and Borg are more trusted among the tertiary educated. Among university graduates, 38% trust Borg over Abela, while 32% trust Delia over Abela.

Borg vs Delia: PN voters split but Labourites tilt towards Alex Borg

Alex Borg emerges as the clear favourite among voters in a direct contest against Adrian Delia, according to a MaltaToday survey.

The survey asked respondents whom they trust most between the two PN hopefuls. The overall result shows Borg obtaining a 43% rating against Delia’s 26%.

Among PN voters, the two contestants are neck and neck, with 46% opting for Borg and 45% for Delia.

In contrast, among PL voters only 16.5% opt for Delia, while 46.7% opt for Borg.

Borg also leads Delia among non-voters in the 2022 general election. While the overwhelming majority of these voters (58%) trust neither of the two leadership hopefuls, 30% trust Borg and only 12% trust Delia.

A regional breakdown shows Borg leading Delia in all six regions, peaking in the PN-leaning Northern region at 51%. Delia is strongest in the North Harbour region (32%), where he trails Borg by just two percentage points.

Borg also leads by a substantial margin in the Labour-leaning South Eastern and South Harbour regions. He also leads Delia by 18 points in Gozo.

The survey also shows that Borg is substantially more trusted than Delia by younger respondents. Among 16- to 35-year-olds, Delia trails Borg by 19 points. But among over-65s, the two candidates are neck and neck.

Delia’s higher trust rating among PN voters and over 65 year olds is particularly relevant considering that the next PN leader will be elected by PN paid members, a large segment of which are elderly.

Borg is more trusted than Delia among both men and women. Delia, however, scores better among men (27%) than among women (24%). In contrast, Borg is more trusted among women (45%) than among men (41%).

