Alex Borg’s honeymoon boost cuts PL’s lead to 8,000 votes

SUMMARY

The Nationalist Party under Alex Borg has managed to narrow the gap with the Labour Party to three points, or 8,394 votes, MaltaToday’s October survey shows.

This is the first survey since Borg became PN leader last month.

It shows the PL scoring 48.8%, the PN 45.9% and third parties collectively garnering 5.4%.

The survey suggests the PN is retaining more of its 2022 voters than Labour and has eclipsed the governing party among voters aged under-35.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela still enjoys a healthy 13-point lead over Borg on the trust barometer.

Borg’s rating is significantly better than that of predecessor Bernard Grech but Abela enjoys an advantage among current non-voters.

VOTING INTENTIONS: Alex Borg effect sees Labour’s lead shrink to three points

The Labour Party is leading the Nationalist Party by a tight three-point margin in the first MaltaToday survey after Alex Borg’s election as Nationalist leader.

The results from MaltaToday’s October survey released today put the PL’s support at 48.8% against the PN’s 45.9%. The third-party vote stood at 5.4%, including ADPD (2.4%) and Momentum (2%).

The results based on a sample of 741 respondents contacted over the past two weeks are based on a projected turnout of 81.6%. This means the PL is leading by 8,394 votes.

The difference between the two main parties is within the survey’s margin of error (+/-3.6 points). The range is such that the difference between the two main parties could be anything between a 4.2-point lead for the PN and 10.2-point lead for the PL.

The survey suggests a remarkable change since June when Labour was leading the PN by a staggering 13.6 points. The survey was held before Bernard Grech’s resignation as PN leader. Today’s results could reflect a honeymoon boost for Grech’s successor, especially among younger voters.

The gap today is similar to that between the main parties in the 2024 MEP elections. Moreover, a survey published by MaltaToday around this time last year had the PN leading by 2.9 points. The situation eventually changed after the budget with Labour first levelling with the PN in November 2024 and then overtaking the PN by more substantial margins in all surveys carried out in 2025.

Compared to last June’s survey, the PL has lost 4.5 points, while the PN has gained 6.1 points. In the same timeframe the percentage of non-voters has decreased by 1.3 points.

The PL has seen a significant increase (3.2 points) in non-voters among those who voted for it in the 2022 general election—these increased from 6.7% in June to 9.9% now. But Labour’s losses are also compounded by a small shift from the PL to the PN.

In a sign of renewed enthusiasm under its new leader the survey also shows that the percentage of non-voters among PN voters decreasing from 10.5% in June to 5.2%.

The PN now retains more of its 2022 votes than the PL does, contrary to what was the case in June. While in June the PL retained 87.2% of its votes and the PN retained 82.1%, now the PN is retaining 86.1% of its voters while the PL is retaining 81.1%.

This possibly suggests that enthusiasm for the ruling party has waned in the past months.

Small shift from PL to PN

The survey suggests that the PN is making small but significant inroads among PL voters.

The survey shows that while 7.8% of Labour voters in 2022 will now vote for the PN, the PN is losing a smaller percentage (5.6%) of its voters to the PL. However, these gains by the PN are partly offset by greater losses to third parties. While the PL only loses 1.2% of its 2022 support to third parties the PN loses 3.1% of its voters to smaller parties.

More significantly for the PN is the higher percentage of non-voters in the 2022 election who are now choosing the PN. While 19.8% of this cohort now choose the PN, only 5.6% are opting for Labour. This suggests that under the new leader the PN is attracting more former voters who abstained in 2022.

When taking into account of the different shifts from one party or category to the other, it is the increase in abstention among PL voters and the PN’s gains among non-voters in 2022 which best explains the decrease in support for the ruling party.

PN leads in three regions out of six

The survey shows solid leads for the PL in the South Harbour (15.3 points) and South Eastern regions (18.6 points) and by a smaller margin in the Western region (2.8 points). On the other hand the PN is leading by smaller margins in the Northern (7.5 points) and North Harbour (1.4 points) and by a substantial margin in Gozo (18.4 points).

If confirmed in future surveys the PN’s gains in the thirteenth district under its new Gozitan leader are particularly significant in view of Labour’s post 2013 gains. The survey also shows Gozo reporting the lowest abstention rate (10.6%) and the highest vote for third parties (7.1%).

Results for regional breakdowns are only indicative due to the substantially higher margin of error.

PN leads among younger voters

For the first time in the past years the survey shows the PN leading by a substantial 8-point margin among 16- to 35-year-olds. But the PL still leads the PN by an equally substantial point margin among 36- to 50-year-olds and by an even greater 18.4-point margin among pensioners. But the parties are practically neck and neck among those aged between 51 and 65. The survey still shows a higher abstention rate among younger voters; 24.5% among 16- to 35-year-olds and 25.5% among 36- to 50-year-olds.

PN breaks new ground among post-secondary

The parties are head-to-head among female voters, while the PL leads by four points among men. The survey also shows a higher abstention rate among males (20.4%) compared to that among women (16.4%).

The survey also suggests that the PN has started making inroads among the post-secondary educated. This is a category which includes respondents who followed a post-secondary education but have not attended university. The PN is now leading by 11.2 points. This category has leaned towards Labour in most surveys held by MaltaToday in the past decade. However, it has to be seen whether this is the start of a new trend or just a momentary blip.

The survey also shows the PN enjoying a substantial 16-point lead among the tertiary educated which traditionally leans towards the PN.

Labour still leads by a substantial 21.5-point margin among respondents with a secondary education, a result which suggests that PN inroads among working class respondents remain limited.

TRUST BAROMETER: Robert Abela leads Alex Borg by 13 points

Robert Abela is trusted with running the country by 47% of voters while Alex Borg scores 34% in a direct confrontation, MaltaToday’s October survey shows.

The survey shows the prime minister enjoying a substantial 13-point advantage over the new PN leader.

Nonetheless, Borg has managed to significantly narrow the trust gap between the party leaders from 31.2 points in June when Bernard Grech headed the PN, to 12.5 points now.

Borg’s trust rating is also 7.5 points higher than Grech’s score in a similar survey held exactly a year ago but is strikingly similar to Grech’s trust rating of 31% in the first MaltaToday survey after he was elected PN leader in October 2020, when he trailed Abela by 16 points.

The gap between the two leaders is outside the survey’s +/-3.6 margin of error. When taking this factor into account, Abela’s trust lead could be anywhere between 5.3 points and 19.7 points.

The trust boost for the PN leader can be mostly attributed to renewed enthusiasm among current PN voters. Within this group, the percentage of those who trust neither leader has dropped from 38.1% in June to just 12.8% now. While in June, Grech was trusted by just 58.3% of current PN voters, Borg is now trusted by 84.3% of current PN voters.

Moreover, while the survey registers a trust boost for the PN leader, Robert Abela has seen his trust rating plummet by 3.4 points since June.

However, Borg’s gains are mostly the result of a decrease in the percentage of respondents who trust neither leader; from 31.2% in June to 19.4% now.

Non-voters prefer Abela to Borg

Despite Borg’s improved ratings over his predecessor’s, the survey still shows that Abela remains substantially more trusted than the Opposition leader among current non-voters.

Among this strategic category, while 27.1% trust Abela only 5.7% trust Borg. This suggests that Labour has potential to grow among those respondents who prefer Abela to Borg but are still intent on not voting.

The survey also shows both leaders making inroads among the voters of the opposing camp. While 7.9% of PL voters in 2022 now trust Borg more than Abela, 8.7% of PN voters in 2022 now trust Abela more than Borg.

Abela leads in all regions except Gozo

Despite Labour trailing the PN in three out of six regions, Abela leads Borg in all regions, except Gozo where the PN leader enjoys a healthy 19.6-point lead.

These figures are only indicative due to the considerably larger margin of error when survey data is broken down in sub sets.

The bad news for the PN is that apart from leading by a considerable margin in the traditionally Labour-leaning South Harbour (17.2 points) and South Eastern (28.1 points) regions, Abela is also leading in PN-leaning regions—11.4 points in the Northern region, 11.5 points in the North Harbour and 14.1 points in the more balanced Western region.

Borg registers his lowest trust rating in the South Eastern region where he is only trusted by 27.4% of voters. In contrast, Abela registers his lowest rating in Gozo (30.7%) while surpassing the 50% mark in three regions—South Eastern, South Harbour and Western.

Abela more trusted by all age groups

Despite the PN leading the PL by eight points among the 16- to 35-year-old cohort, Robert Abela still enjoys a substantial trust lead of 9.5 points over Borg in this category. This suggests that a substantial portion of younger voters presently intent on not voting still lean towards Labour.

Still, Borg fares much better than his predecessor in this younger age group. The percentage who trusts the PN leader over the PL leader has shot up from 9.6% in June to 33.5% now.

Both Borg and Abela register their highest trust rating among over 65-year-olds. But in this category while 52.3% trust the prime minister, 41.3% prefer Borg.

Abela also leads Borg by a staggering 22.8 ppoints among those aged between 36 and 50 and by 7.3 points among those aged between 51 and 65.

Borg gets better ratings among women

The survey once again shows that Abela is more trusted by both sexes. But Borg’s trust rating is substantially higher amongst women (36.4%) than men (31.7%).

Abela is also more trusted than Borg in all educational groups except those with a post-secondary level of education. In this strategic category where Labour has made major inroads in the past decade, Borg leads by 6.3 points.

Abela leads Borg by 3.7 points among the tertiary educated and by a substantial 20.7 points among the secondary level educated. The prime minister also leads by 9.2 points among those with a primary level of education. The tertiary educated are the most likely to trust neither leader (28.5%).

PERFORMANCE BAROMETER: Government still gets satisfactory 3 out of 5 rating

The government’s approval rating has remained stable, only registering a decline by a statistically insignificant 0.1 point from the ratings it received in April and June.

As in previous surveys respondents were asked to rate the administration’s performance on a scale of 0 (very bad) to 5 (very good).

A breakdown by age shows the government enjoying its highest rating among over 65-year-olds (3.2) and its lowest rating among those aged 16 to 35 (2.9).

On a regional level the government’s rating ranges from 2.6 in Gozo to 3.3 in the South Eastern region.

Not surprisingly, current PN voters give the government the lowest rating (2) and current Labour voters the highest rating (4.1). But even among current PN voters 40.5% give the government a rating of three or more.

The government also manages to surpass the pass mark among current non-voters who give the administration a positive rating of 2.9.

A breakdown by educational background shows the government registering the highest score among respondents with a primary level of education (3.4) and the lowest among those with a post-secondary education (2.7).