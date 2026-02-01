Clyde Caruana remains best ranked but all ministers see marks drop in MaltaToday survey

For the second consecutive year Clyde Caruana leads the overall table in MaltaToday’s Rank the Minister survey with a score of 5.72 out of 10.

Nonetheless, the result still represents a decline of 0.5 points for Caruana when compared to last year.

The outspoken finance minister, who retains a technocratic, cross-party appeal, also ranks highest among Labour Party and Nationalist Party voters, and current non-voters.

The survey also shows that before resigning former Housing Minister Roderick Galdes was already losing favour with the electorate, with his score dipping by a full point over last year and falling from 12th to bottom place in the overall rankings.

The survey was carried out among 813 respondents in the first two weeks of January.

Respondents in this representative survey were asked to rate each minister on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 means “very bad” and 10 means “very good”. A mean score for each minister is being published. The rankings are indicative since the difference in scores between individual ministers is not statistically significant.

For this reason, ministers are grouped in three separate categories: High performers with a score higher than 5.3; middle tier performers, hovering just above the 5-point pass mark; and bottom-tier ministers, who score below the pass mark.

Unlike last year when five ministers scored above the 6-point mark, no one managed to perform the same feat this year. Moreover, unlike last year when all ministers surpassed the 5-point mark, seven ministers this year score below the pass mark. Except for Caruana, none of the ministers score above five points among current non-voters.

Moreover, all ministers register a dip in their overall score, ranging from a 1.1-point dip in the case of former Housing Minister Roderick Galdes to 0.25 in the case of Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

Apart from Galdes, who was still in office when the survey was conducted, other struggling ministers are Culture Minister Owen Bonnici (4.95), Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo (4.41), Transport Minister Chris Bonnet (4.74), EU Funds Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi (4.76), Planning Minister Clint Camilleri (4.76) and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard (4.82).

This suggests that ministers overseeing the more contentious sectors of planning, transport and justice, or which lack visibility, are rated less positively than those in other portfolios.

TOP PERFORMERS

Clyde Caruana: Mean score 5.72

For the second year running Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has emerged as the best rated minister. But despite leading the pack among all categories of voters, Caruana has seen his rating chipped by 0.49 points. His losses were greatest among current PN voters (minus 0.7 points) but he has also lost 0.5 points among Labour voters and non-voters. Despite these losses, Caruana remains the best rated minister among both PN voters (3.82) and non-voters (4.95). Moreover, contrary to last year when Ian Borg ranked first among Labour voters, Caruana now also leads among these voters (7.65). As was the case last year, Caruana is given a better rating by men (5.82) than women (5.59). The finance minister is also the only Cabinet member to surpass the 5-point mark among tertiary educated voters (5.3) and scores high (5.93) among the post-secondary educated.

Jo Etienne Abela: Mean score 5.48

Despite a 0.6 drop in his ratings Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has climbed from fourth to second place in the Cabinet rankings. But he falls to third place among Labour voters and non-voters among which he scores lower than Environment Minister Miriam Dalli. The health minister is also boosted by a particularly high score among Gozitan respondents (6.6). In this region, he comes a close second to Clyde Caruana (6.76). In Gozo, he also fares better than fellow compatriots Clint Camilleri (6.35) and Anton Refalo (6.11). Abela is also slightly better rated by women (5.58) than males (5.41).

Miriam Dalli: Mean score 5.41

With a score of 5.4, Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has climbed from sixth place last year to third place in this survey. Significantly, with a score of 7.48 she also emerges as the second-best rated minister among Labour voters after Caruana. Despite her improved ranking, Dalli has lost 0.43 points during the past year. She is significantly more popular in the South-eastern region (6.41), where she is the third most popular minister. Dalli is rated better by women (5.53) than by men (5.32).

Ian Borg: Mean score 5.38

With a score of 5.38, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg has slipped from 2nd to joint 4th with Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon. Compared to last year, Borg also registers a 0.8-point drop in his score. He has also lost his top ranking among Labour voters—his score has dropped from 8.22 last year to 7.27 in his cohort. Borg receives a rating of 5.35 from men and 5.42 from women.

Michael Falzon: Mean score 5.38

Veteran politician and Cabinet mainstay Michael Falzon has slipped from third to fourth place in the rankings, registering a decrease of 0.8 points in his overall score. But the social policy minister emerges as the second top-rated minister among current non-voters (4.68), among which he is only surpassed by Clyde Caruana. Surprisingly, Falzon gets his highest rating in Gozo (6.49) where he is the third most popular minister after Clyde Caruana and Jo Etienne Abela.

THE MIDDLE TIER

Byron Camilleri: Mean score 5.12

Compared to last year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, whose portfolio includes the regulation of foreign workers, has climbed from 10th to 5th place despite a 0.42-point dip in his rating. His low rating among PN voters (3.1) contrasts with a modest rating among non-voters (4.6) and a substantially higher rating among PL voters (7.23). Camilleri is also given a substantially higher rating by women (5.29) than men (4.98).

Clifton Grima: Mean score 5.11

The education minister remains in the survey’s middle tier with a score of 5.11 despite a loss of 0.9 points over last year. Grima has also slipped from 5th to 6th place, even if the difference between Grima and Camilleri is too close to be statistically significant. On a regional level, Grima gets his best score (6.24) in the South-eastern region. He is also given a better rating by women (5.21) than men (5.03).

Silvio Schembri: Mean score 5.03

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri scrapes the pass mark with a 5.03 score and ranks 7th as was the case last year. Schembri, whose overall score has declined by 0.68 points is penalised by a relatively low score among PN voters (3.03) and non-voters (3.66) but performs better among Labour voters (7.12).

Julia Farrugia: Mean score 5.00

The inclusion minister manages to get a pass mark and climbs from 9th to 8th place despite registering a 0.69 drop in her rating. Her rating among Labour voters is the same as Schembri’s (7.1) but she performs slightly better among non-voters (3.98). Farrugia performs substantially better among women (5.24) but is penalised by a lower score among men (4.80). On a regional level she gets her best score in the South-eastern region (6.19).

BOTTOM TIER

Owen Bonnici: Mean score 4.95

The culture minister scores just under the survey’s pass mark, with a statistically insignificant difference from Julia Farrugia. Compared to last year, Bonnici’s ranking has slipped from 8th to 9th place amidst a 0.76-point drop in his rating. On a regional level Bonnici is given the best rating in Gozo (6.18). He also fares slightly better among men (5.09) than among women (4.84).

Jonathan Attard: Mean score 4.82

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has managed to climb the rankings from 15th to 10th place, losing just 0.25 points over last year. But despite registering the smallest decline in the survey, Attard still did not achieve a pass mark.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi: Mean score 4.76

EU Funds Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi’s 11th place, down from 10th last year, is possibly a reflection of his portfolio’s low visibility, which also includes the rather vague task of overseeing the implementation of Labour’s electoral manifesto. But the result could also reflect his decision not to contest the next general election.

Clint Camilleri: Mean score 4.76

Also ranked 11th is Planning and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who climbed up three places over last year. Nonetheless, like all other ministers, Camilleri saw his score decline by 0.52 points. Camilleri who faced a more tumultuous year due to a controversial planning reform unveiled last summer, only scored higher than Anton Refalo, Chris Bonnet and Roderick Galdes. In Gozo, where he ranks third after Clyde Caruana and Jo Etienne Abela, he gets a much better score of 6.35.

Chris Bonett: Mean score 4.74

In a country where traffic is a top concern, Transport Minister Chris Bonett shoulders the brunt of public dissatisfaction. The overall result puts him in 12th place as was the case last year, even if his score has dropped by 0.64 points. Still, it is worth noting that the difference between Bonett, Camilleri and Zrinzo Azzopardi is not statistically significant. Bonett fares particularly badly with non-voters amongst which he scores just 3.03 points. In this category he is the least rated minister after Galdes. He is also given a very low score by PN voters (2.86) but racks up 6.91 points among Labour voters.

Anton Refalo: Mean score 4.41

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, who was first elected to parliament in 1987 and has served in every Cabinet since 2013, is the second lowest-ranked minister in the survey. He is also given the second worst rating (6.56) by Labour voters and PN voters (2.24). In Gozo, he is given a relatively higher score of 6.11.

Roderick Galdes: Mean score 4.20

Roderick Galdes, who was still serving as housing minister when the survey was conducted, emerges as the worst-rated minister in the survey with a low score of 4.2. This represents a decline from the 5.31 points he received last year. The survey coincided with news stories highlighting his property deals with major developers that were also involved in government business. The survey, however, preceded Galdes’s resignation, which was triggered by new revelations. Significantly, Galdes emerges as the least popular minister among Labour voters, who gave him a score of 6.49, down from 7.35 last year.

How the ratings were calculated

Respondents were asked to rate each minister on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 means “very bad” and 10 means “very good”.

While respondents’ individual scores were collected across the full scale, only the resulting mean rating for each minister is published.

Respondents who could not rate a particular minister were excluded from that question.

The survey has a margin of error of ±3.5 percentage points at national level, with higher margins applying to demographic breakdowns due to smaller sample sizes. While the survey’s published margin of error applies to percentage results, the mean scores on the 0–10 scale have a separate statistical uncertainty which is significantly smaller.