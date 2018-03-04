MaltaToday Survey | Abela pips Dalli

Robert Abela is the preferred choice among voters to take on the mantle of Labour Party leader but only just, according to a MaltaToday survey.

Abela emerged just ahead of Labour MEP Miriam Dalli but finding a successor to Joseph Muscat is still overshadowed by a lot of uncertainty.

A whopping 62.6% did not know who to suggest as Muscat’s heir with Abela’s support hitting the 10% mark, followed by Dalli with 8.5%.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Transport Minister Ian Borg came third and fourth with 6.6% and 4.9% respectively.

The survey was held last week and came on the heels of the Prime Minister’s declaration that he will still be leading the Labour Party into next year’s European Parliament election. Muscat’s statement quelled speculation that he may quit the top job later on this year, making it very clear who is still in charge.

Abela, the son of former president George Abela, was elected an MP in the 2017 general election. This was his first foray into politics as a candidate. He was given an advisory role within the Office of the Prime Minister.

More significantly for a leadership race that will be determined by PL members, the survey found that Abela enjoyed the support of 16% of those who voted PL in the last election. Dalli was identified as Muscat’s successor by 9.3% of those who voted PL last year, with Fearne placing third, one point behind her.

Dalli was elected an MEP in 2014, which was also her first foray into politics as a candidate. The survey also found that Dalli enjoyed broad appeal, garnering the highest support among PN voters in the last election.

See the full survey results and analysis on the MaltaToday Digital Edition