[SLIDESHOW] Floriana, San Ġwann, Birkirkara: Take a look at the greening projects pledged by Labour

The Labour Party unveiled seven key projects that will see several underground parking areas turn into green public spaces by placing the existing car space in an underground parking.

Over a seven-year period, the Labour Party pledged to invest €700 million to create these spaces. Here are the areas they've flagged so far:

Bormla and Isla

A parking area between Bormla and Isla will be turned into a green space. This area was initially slated to become a dormitory for the American University of Malta, but was given back to government in a swap for a Smart City campus.

San Ġwann

Karin Grech garden will be extended to cover the area opposite the church, giving San Ġwann residents a new recreational space. A tunnel will redirect traffic from Triq in-Naxxar under the park.

Rabat

Rabat residents in Gozo will also have a new recreational space instead of the existing surface car park and football ground. The existing car spaces will move into an underground car park, while the surface land will be transformed into a green space and turf football ground.

Ħamrun

The Labour Party pledged to convert the Ħamrun milk factory in the Mile End area into a large garden with underground parking. The factory will be moved to an industrial site.

Birkirkara

An area along the Birkirkara valley, nearby Triq il-Qasab, will be resurfaced as a green park with a rainwater catchment system.

Santa Venera

The Santa Venera tunnels will be roofed over to create space for a green park.

Floriana

Labour’s pièce de résistance: Floriana’s Triq Sant’ Anna will be resurfaced to make space for a large green park with a pedestrian walkway that connects to Valletta through Auberge de Castille.

READ ALSO | Labour’s greening strategy: Underground parking and new open parks