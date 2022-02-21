Air Malta offers €90 return flights for Maltese living abroad to come and vote

Travel arrangements are being made for eligible voters residing abroad to enable them to vote in Malta on 26 March.

Air Malta will make available return air tickets on its regular scheduled services at a charge of €90, inclusive of taxes and other charges, to persons who are eligible to vote at the forthcoming general election.

Reservations may be made at the Air Malta Call Centre on +356 21418118. The centre will be open daily Monday to Sunday, from 8:00am to 9:00pm from Thursday 24 February.

Inbound travel to Malta is possible from 16 March to 26 March, and return travel is from 26 March to 30 March. People who opt for early voting on 19 March can travel to Malta from 16 March till 18 March to be able to apply at the Electoral Office, Naxxar Counting Complex, by 12:00pm of the 18 March at the latest.

They may then fly back as of the 19 March, but not later than 30 March.

These travel arrangements are available for eligible voters, including those married to foreigners, studying, working, or undergoing medical treatment abroad; and their dependents.

Persons to whom this directive applies must be eligible voters whose name appears in the Electoral Register published within five days from the publication of the General Election Writ.