PN not convinced Robert Abela won't make post-election u-turn on Marsaskala yacht marina

The Nationalist Party is not convinced Robert Abela won’t change his mind on the Marsaskala yacht marina after the election.

In a press conference attended by Robert Cutajar, Janice Chetcuti and John Baptist Camilleri, the party said the government’s u-turn illustrated that the PN was right all along.

Cutajar said the PN is not against growth; however, it needs to be sustainable and not to the detriment of the environment. He questioned whether government would move the marina to neighbouring bays.

On Tuesday, the PM announced at a political activity that the plan for the construction of a yacht marina in Marsaskala had been scrapped.

Camilleri said that Malta was small and that it could not afford to lose open spaces. “Do you know what Marsaskala really needs? More cameras, better roads, I have been fighting a losing battle on this for years,” he said.

Chetcuti added that Malta needed to be preserved for future generations and that youths should be staying in Malta rather than leaving to work aboard.

Cutajar also briefly referred to the PM’s comments on Wednesday when he said that talks with Steward Healthcare had stopped. He said that this also showed that the government had made another u-turn.