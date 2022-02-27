Crowds flock to Joseph Muscat on campaign trail for Glenn Bedingfield, Keith Tanti

Enthusiastic crowds flocked to Joseph Muscat on Saturday while campaigning for Labour Party candidates Glenn Bedingfield and Keith Azzopardi Tanti.

Muscat was greeted by hugging supporters during a "short walk with my friend Glenn" in Birgu, with a sizeable crowd flocking towards him chanting "Viva l-Labour".

Journalists at the activity asked him whether Muscat was invited or scheduled to attend any Labour rallies throughout the campaign. However, Muscat went on to tell them that his job is to be with people, not to attend rallies.

"You will not drive a wedge between me and the Prime Minister," Muscat stated.

Bedingfield himself is an ardent supporter of Joseph Muscat. During a parliamentary speech last January, Bedingfield launched a scathing attack against the judiciary over a raid on Joseph Muscat's property.

He described the raid as "persection" and questioned the judiciary's independence.

Later in the evening, Muscat was given a similar hero's welcome during the campaign launch of Labour candidate and mayor Keith Azzopardi Tanti in Marsa.

People were running up to him to take selfies with the former Prime Minister and Labour Party leader.

Muscat went on to give a speech at the same event, where he praised the hedging agreement negotiated by his administration for LNG.

The hedging agreement was signed in 2015 and allowed Malta to purchase LNG at a fixed-price until 2022. This shielded Malta from rising energy prices throughout the pandemic.

"They made such a fuss that government was losing money from the hedging deal up until a few months ago - and they had a point, if you're being short-sighted. But hedging is like motor insurance. You think you're wasting your money but then you get into one accident and realise it's worth it."