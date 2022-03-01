[WATCH] Bernard Grech crosses paths with Labour candidates during warm Birgu welcome

Nationalist and Labour candidates crossed paths at the Birgu flea market on Tuesday, all meeting and greeting constituents lined along the stands.

The Birgu monti, which is held every Tuesday, is popular with politicians during election time because it provides them with the right platform to meet and greet people.

Undoubtedly, it falls deep into Labour territory, which did not deter Bernard Grech from venturing there with his wife AnneMarie for casual conversation with vendors and buyers.

Birgu is a Labour stronghold, with the party maintaining a strong hold of the territory in general and local elections. For years, the Second District would regularly elect four Labour MPs, with only one Nationalist candidate making the cut.

But Grech was greeted with smiles and handshakes near the start of the market by Triq il-Gublew tal-Fidda. And the Nationalist Party leader did not shy away from quick banter with the shoppers and sellers that filled the Birgu street.

One passerby offered Grech some mqaret, but Grech declined with a quip on gift declarations. “I’d have to declare that I was given mqaret,” he joked with her.

Indeed, Grech stopped for brief conversation with Labour candidates Clyde Caruana and Byron Camilleri, respectively the current Finance Minister and Home Affairs Minister.

“We’re doing the rounds as well,” Caruana said to Grech as they made their exchanges.

“Make sure you take care of the price increases,” Grech joked. “Now we’ll be giving them the cheque!” Caruana jested back.

As Grech and Camilleri crossed paths, one person remarked “so these are friends now?”.

“It’s not like we can’t speak to each other. We need to do this so people understand that politics isn’t tribalism,” Grech stated shortly after.

One seller insisted on handing Grech and his team mqaret on the house, resisting any attempts by Grech or his aides to pay the vendor.

The campaign trail at the Birgu monti also comes with its perils and requests.

Grech's visit wasn’t too warmly received by others. One woman loudly remarked “injurant” as she walked by, while one grocery vendor was unimpressed by Grech’s attempts to banter with him.

“So we don’t need to wear masks outside?” another woman sarcastically commented as she passed by Grech’s team.

Nonetheless, one woman stated to him that she was left converted after her encounter with Grech. "You've convinced me," she said.

Labour candidates were similarly given a warm welcome. One woman told Clyde Caruana that she appreciates him and his work, “even though I’m against you”.

But as Finance Minister, many approached Caruana over issues relating to tax, cheques, and other financial irregularities.

Grech's walkabout came to a close near the Cottonera Sports Complex, where he fielded questions from journalists.

