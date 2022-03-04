[WATCH] Grech kicks ball, signs gaming console and talks stipends with Junior College students

Video is unavailable at this time.

Bernard Grech visited students at the Junior College in Msida on Friday a new catchment area for votes in an election where the voting age has been reduced to 16.

His visit comes two days after Robert Abela visited the college, although on this occasion the media was not invited.

Grech was met with applause at the Junior College gates, although a single voice from one of the top floor windows was heard taunting the PN leader with a loud cry, "Viva l-Labour".

Students who spoke to Grech were interested in proposals related to stipends and maintenance grants. They reiterated those arguments when we spoke to some of these students after Grech's visit.

But it was not just about politics. Students crowded around the PN leader to snap selfies with him, as he moved from the college foyer, to the canteen. One student gave him a gaming controller to autograph, and another their mobile phone. And in a light-hearted moment, one student asked Grech to sign his Pringles container - a brand of crisps.

In the college’s courtyard, a student surprised her 76-year-old grandfather by calling him up and passing the phone to the PN leader.

As he exited the canteen, another student shouted "Viva l-Labour", which had students smiling.

But Grech even had a kickabout on the college’s pitch. In a perfectly-taken penalty kick, Grech put the ball in the net to then boot it back in with a stinging left footer when the goaler passed the ball back.