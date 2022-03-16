Election Playbook: Ejjew Nazzjonalisti, ejjew biċ-ċekkijiet tagħkom

Send 'START' to +356 79006845

Mario Galea becomes a free agent: Mario Galea made a surprise appearance at a Labour Party event to speak about his mental health battles. The outgoing Nationalist MP and lifelong mental health advocate spoke candidly about his experiences with depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies. He was disarmingly honest, and appealed to his audience to be more receptive to the silent struggles of mental health sufferers. He recalled scouting for spots where he could commit suicide and ensure an instant death, and eventually reached out to his psychiatrist about what he was experiencing. His appearance marked an interesting shift in Mario Galea. Apart from representing a clear break from the Nationalist Party, this is Galea’s first appearance as a free agent. He is no longer “Mario Galea, the Nationalist Party candidate” - he’s “Mario Galea, the mental health advocate”.

Grech's back at MCAST: Bernard Grech spoke at an MCAST dialogue event, stating that a Nationalist Party government would set up a new MCAST campus in Gozo while introducing a range of courses to prepare students for work in emerging sectors. He said that Gozitans should be given the opportunity to attend MCAST courses without having to travel down to Malta. It’s worth mentioning here that MCAST does indeed have a campus in Gozo that offers ACCA qualifications and advanced diplomas in health, business, and IT, among other subjects. Regardless, it seems that the PN wants to expand MCAST’s presence in Gozo with a new campus and a wider range of courses.

Ejjew Nazzjonalisti, ejjew biċ-ċekkijiet tagħkom: Malta’s youngest candidate said on Tuesday that she will be donating her €100 government cheque to the Nationalist Party, and urged others to do the same. Eve Borg Bonello said that she plans on exchanging the cheque and donating the money to the PN during its fundraising marathon on Saturday so that the party can move ahead with its election campaign. Many others have received their stimulus cheques in the mail this week, intended on helping households cope with inflation. But cheques seem to have become a political weapon, especially in the way it has been promoted by Robert Abela. At the end of the day this is a government measure, and the Labour Party has the luxury of freeloading off of it for added pre-election feel-good factor.

Il-Partit Nazzjonalista għandu bżonn l-għajnuna tagħkom. Ejja nappoġġjaw lill-Partit Nazzjonalista permezz ta' donazzjoni nhar is-Sibt li ġej, sabiex inkomplu nwettqu l-kampanja elettorali għall-viżjoni Malta 2030. Il-Partit Laburista għandu riżorsi kemm irid sforz il-korruzzjoni u l-golden handshakes. Iżda bħala PN għandna lilkom, u bis-saħħa tagħkom, naslu. Miegħek. Għal Malta. 🇲🇹 #CampaignDay31 #RoadToMP #Cheques #Donation Posted by Eve Borg Bonello on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

But is it corruption?: Between talks on cheques and tax refunds, academic George Vital Zammit has raised a point as to whether the thousands of phone calls being made by candidates to their constituents, asking whether they need something, is a corrupt act that breaches the General Elections Act. The law says that anyone who promises money or work to constituents as a way of encouraging them to vote is guilty of corruption. But where does one draw the line? Is a phone call asking if you need “help with anything” an indirect promise of money or work?

Coleiro Preca endorses Ian Borg: Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca has endorsed several Labour candidates throughout the campaign trail, including several key ministers like Julia Farrugia Portelli, Edward Zammit Lewis and Silvio Schembri. Interestingly however, she has also endorsed Ian Borg, despite delivering heavy criticism against Infrastructure Malta when farmers and residents revealed plans to build a flyover along private agricultural land in Ħal Qormi. She questioned whether Infrastructure Malta was aware that her Qormi hometown has become a “commercial centre with unbridled development”. Maybe she’s forgiven and forgotten, but I doubt farmers affected by Infrastructure Malta have done the same.

What’s happening today?: The Malta Chamber is hosting a debate between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech at 11am. Abela will be in Msida at 6:30pm for a Q&A. Grech will address a political activity in Rabat at 6pm.