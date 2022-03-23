ADPD calls for end to ban on blood donations from gay men

ADPD’s programme for LGBTQI rights have been streamlined across health, migration, education and equality areas, the candidate Mina Tolu told a press conference.

“As a non-binary trans person who is accessing trans specific healthcare through the Gender Wellbeing Clinic, I know as well as other trans people in Malta, how long the waiting lists are.

“As ADPD we would increase funding to this clinic, to decrease waiting times and allow more inclusive access to this vital service,” Tolu said. “Additionally in the area of healthcare we are going to work to truly abolish the ban on blood donations from men who have sex with men. This ban, which still exists in practice if not on paper, is discriminatory and based on misinformation about gay men and HIV in particular.”

Amongst other proposals ADPD is highlighting the call for family reunification that is inclusive of LGBTQI refugees.

“And finally, we wish to see the broadening of legal gender recognition policies to allow non-binary people to change their names.”

Carmel Cacopardo, ADPD chairperson, sent out a strong statement against all forms of hatred, especially that which seeks to dehumanize and silence individuals, their identities, and their expression in all of its diversity.

“Unfortunately also in Malta we can observe the rising trend of hatred from far-right groups in society. Homophobia, transphobia, racism, xenophobia and sexism can and are being used by some politicians to dehumanize individuals in our society. Including during this general election campaign. We cannot accept this."

“Vote for equality and hope, not hate. ADPD works for a just, and equal society for everyone. Those who seek to silence the marginalized in society should not be trusted when they speak about other topics. Their aim to spread fear and intolerance is disrespectful to all residents in Malta. As it only contributes to a society of hatred and lack of trust between diverse communities.”