Abela offers hand of friendship to Opposition in first address to the nation

Newly sworn-in prime minister Robert Abela vowed to give the Opposition the hand of friendship and involve the country’s social partners in government consultations.

In his first address to the nation, Abela – elected after yet another unprecedented 39,000 vote majority, Labour’s third record victory – said the choice of who is entrusted with the management of the country “should not be a fight of who is going to destroy the first. I feel that we have made a step forward, although we may not have arrived there completely. Let’s work to get through this legislature.”

In an election marked by over 50,000 who did not collect their vote or cast their ballot, producing an 85% turnout – the lowest in post-war Maltese history – Abela said these electors had to be given due consideration.

“I ask you for the chance to serve you, and work to restore your faith in the political class,” he said.

Abela praised what he said were “common Maltese values: courage, goodness, justice and respect. “I want those values to see them in your leaders,” he said, after declaring to Labour supporters on the day of his election, that ‘humility’ would be his watchword and that he would raise governance standards.

“This is a journey on which we are yet to see that every citizen feels appreciated and respected. This will be the attitude of the government led by me over the next five years.

“Legally the oath I have taken today is a constitutional one, but in my heart and mind it is my bond.”

Abela also said that in the post-COVID era, his administration will proceed to completely life public health restrictions, a statement that comes in the wake of various electoral rallies and celebrations in which COVID rules appeared to have been ignored wilfully.

“The pandemic took too much away from us. Children and young people lost almost two years of the best of their lives. That’s why we now need to look forward and take back our freedoms.”