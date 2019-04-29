[WATCH] He won't go abruptly but he won't elaborate... Joseph Muscat on his future

Joseph Muscat has refused to speculate on his future after the European election

Joseph Muscat's departure from the Labour Party leadership will not be abrupt, at least according to what he told party delegates on Sunday.

But asked to elaborate on his intention, the Prime Minister was dismissive on Monday morning, insisting that he was totally focussed on the European election campaign.

Speculation has been rife that Muscat may leave the leadership after the summer, or the latest, sometime next year. The timing may also depend on whether he manages to secure a posting in Brussels.

"Between now and 25 May I will be going to every corner of this country and this will be my strongest campaign ever... I am totally focussed," he said when asked by MaltaToday to elaborate on his statement to the Labour general conference.

"I will not speculate on what happens afterwards," he said, adding smugly that if the PL lost the election, the party would kick him out.