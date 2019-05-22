Citizens should have their say on EU-funded projects, church tells MEP candidates

The Church’s Environment Commission has urged Maltese MEP candidates to, if elected, promoted the commission’s bid for citizens in member states to be consulted before development using European funds goes ahead.

“Citizens, both in Malta and in all other member states of the European Union, [should] be given the opportunity to express their views, effectively and at the right time, when all the alternatives in a development proposal financed by the EU are being considered,” the commission said.

It said it had taken the initiative following a proposal submitted to the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament in November last year, on the occasion of World Town-planning Day.

In its communication, the commission highlighted the need for public participation in the preparation of a cost-benefit analysis for projects which might be funded by the European Union.

The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, the commission said, had informed it that it shared its views on the importance of local communities being consulted at a very early stage.

“Antonio Tajani wrote that he had forwarded the proposal to the rapporteurs in the committee on Regional Development which was working on the regulations for the financial programme of the EU for the years 2021-2017,” the commission said.

It added that Tajani had also expressed his conviction that the rapporteurs would that the commission’s views into account when preparing the parliament’s position on the future of the cohesion policy.