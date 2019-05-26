[WATCH] Muscat: Labour victory a sign that voters do not want MEPs ‘working against Malta’

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addressed Labour supporters outside party headquarters on the Mile End road in Hamrun, as he celebrated his party’s victory at the European Parliament elections.

It is the biggest ever electoral victory in Maltese politics, with Labour winning a fourth seat in the EP out of the six available, and at least 55% of the vote – a possible unprecedented majority of 48,000 votes.

Muscat was flanked by his wife and children, as well as deputy leaders Chris Fearne and Chris Cardona, and Labour MEP Miriam Dalli.

“As a country we’ve shown that what unites is greater than what divides us. This country does not want division, but unity. I thank you for giving this movement your trust, for the tenth time in a row,” Muscat said.

“There has never been any political movement that accomplished what we manage to achieve.”

Muscat warned jubilant supporters that his party would not allow itself to allow the electoral result, a mid-term acclamation of the government, go to its head.

“This historic result burdens us with greater responsibility.

“I will see that myself, our ministers and MPs keep their feet to the ground – we must be of service to the people, and with the people. I make my appeal for national unity among all of us.”

Muscat also seemed to play down the central role he played in securing the victory, running a campaign in which he told voters they had to choose between him and Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

“We have managed this thanks to the seeds of unity we have sown. It is a unity that must be the central point of this movement. This movement is not one person, it is not Joseph Muscat, it is all of us together.”

Muscat said Labour’s victory was also a message that had punished MEPs whose used their voice in Brussels to criticise the country’s state of governance.

“This result is a message from the people that it does not want its MEPs to work against the country. We are ready to work with everyone. Be ready to work with us.”