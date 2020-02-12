Labour MEP talks climate, cancer, and affordable meds with European Commissioners

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli held bilateral meetings with Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides on cancer strategies as well as other social issues.

The European Green Deal, social protection, industry adaptation to climate targets, the European Union’s beating cancer strategy and access to affordable medication dominated talks.

“To continue sustaining our economic growth we must aim for sustainability throughout all sectors, and this requires investment. In my meetings with Maltese companies and trade unions, I see a will to move in this direction but support is needed and I will continue working hard for this. Most importantly, we need to make sure that workers’ jobs are protected by ensuring they have the right skills alongside better wages and working conditions,” Dalli said.

Dalli said that any negotiations on the European Green Deal must respect all social aspects. It was agreed that a just transition must take into account the realities of all countries whilst encouraging transformation towards a more sustainable EU in all the Member states. Energy security, increased energy efficiency, renewable energy, infrastructural investment and job creation in Malta were also discussed.

In a separate meeting, Kyriakides and Dalli agreed that medicines would be a priority in terms of addressing shortages, increasing accessibly and pricing when discussing the European Union’s ambitious cancer strategy.

“There are situations where patients don’t have access to medicines in their home country. Sometimes the reason is that small markets are not financially viable for certain pharmaceutical suppliers. This is happening in countries such as Malta too. This situation needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” Dalli said.

Dalli, who was recently appointed vice-chair of the MEPs Against Cancer, welcomed the Commission’s planned approach to cover prevention, diagnosis process, care and aftercare.