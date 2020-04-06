Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Downing Street said it was a "precautionary step" and not an emergency admission.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick confirmed on Monday, that Johnson would continue to lead the government, despite having spent the night in the hospital for tests.

"He'll stay in hospital as long as he needs to do that, but I've heard that he's doing well and I very much look forward to him being back in Number 10 as soon as possible," Jenrick told local media.

"This isn't an emergency admission, and so I certainly expect that he'll be back at Number 10 shortly... Obviously, today he's in hospital having the test, but he'll continue to be kept informed as to what's happening and to be in charge of the government," he added.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also wished Johnson well, saying he hoped for a "speedy recovery".

On 27 March, Johnson became the first leader of a major power to announce that he had tested positive. He went into isolation at a flat in Downing Street and said on Friday that he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

Johnson has continued to chair daily meetings on the UK's response to the outbreak and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

Friday, Johnson posted a Twitter video in which said he was still displaying minor symptoms.

"I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes... But we're working clearly the whole time on our programme to beat the virus," he said.